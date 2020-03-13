“Vindication!” That was the response from former Colquitt County head coach Rush Propst Thursday after he agreed to a settlement that reinstated his Georgia teaching certificate and allows him to pursue a new coaching position in Georgia.
“And I need to go to work. I can’t go to work without the certificate,” Propst told reporters from the Moultrie Observer Thursday night. “We took this agreement instead of going through a court battle. It might take the next two years. I need a paycheck. So, this was the best route to go.”
Propst also told the Moultrie Observer he believes the appeal to the PSC had gone “dormant” after he took a role as a volunteer consultant with the University of Alabama at Birmingham last fall. But when the head coach position at Valdosta High School came open, he and his lawyers agreed it might be best to try to reach an agreement that would allow him to become certified in Georgia again.
In a statement emailed to the Albany Herald, Propst wrote: “The Georgia Professional Standards Commission approved a Consent Order bringing the investigation into the allegations presented by Mr. Doug Howell and the Colquitt County Board of Education into my certification, and truthfully into my personal and professional reputation, to an end. In late February, I signed the Consent Order. This Consent Order reinstated my certification as an educator in Georgia retroactively, effective February 21, 2020.”
One of the main issues that Howell and the Colquitt County Board of Education used in their arguments against Propst was giving medication to student athletes.
“Although I previously vehemently denied the allegations regarding my dispensing medications to student athletes, I was not able to be as direct in addressing those allegations as I would have liked,” Propst wrote. “The Consent Order approved today addresses the allegations surrounding medications. In a word - Vindication. In 2012, I acknowledged providing a student athlete with his own properly prescribed medication while the Packers were travelling for a road game. Following our return from that game, I discussed this with the medical staff and with principal Bob Jones. At Mr. Jones’ request, I signed a letter acknowledging I provided the student athlete with his medication and noted that I had been given permission to dispense the medication by the student athletes’ mother. That letter was placed in my file. The 2012 issue was addressed in an appropriate and professional manner within four days and was resolved. Between that day and the day I read the allegations in the paper, nothing was said to me about ,edications by any school administrator.”
“This 2012 incident is the only reference to medication in the Consent Order. Simply put, the Georgia Attorney General’s office reviewed the interviews and evidence after months of exhaustive investigation by trained professionals and reached the conclusion that there was no evidence to support Mr. Howell’s bogus accusations. There is no evidence because the allegations asserted by Mr. Howell are not based in fact. Honest evaluation of actual evidence by Mr. Howell and the Colquitt County Board of Education did not fit Mr. Howell’s pre-determined conclusion. Mr. Howell wanted me out and he would stop at nothing to reach his goal,” Propst wrote.
“I am eternally grateful by the expressions of support and encouragement through this completely unnecessary spectacle,” he said. “You continue to be a blessing to me and my family. I would also like to express my appreciation to those individuals within in the Georgia PSC and Georgia Attorney General’s office who reviewed this matter and dedicated the necessary time to see through the smoke and find the truth. I am glad truth prevailed and that I can move forward.”
In January Propst was announced as the head of the football program at a brand-new private school in Alabama, but on February 27th he announced that he was not under contract and would not be continuing with that project.
