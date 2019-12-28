The coach can be an imposing figure on the sidelines of any sport. But one would expect that a boys’ basketball team would be coached by a man. It’s fairly common to see men coaching girls’ basketball, but it is not often that you find a woman coaching boys’ basketball. Yet one of the most successful boys’ basketball coaches in New York high school history is a female, Ruth Lovelace, and she has been here in southwest Georgia for the last few days. Her team was scheduled to play Eagles Landing High School in the championship game of the Roundball Classic at Lee County after beating Albany’s Monroe and Central Macon in the first two rounds.
In the two games played Thursday and Friday at Lee County, Lovelace paced the sidelines and argued with the referees and fussed at her players. She was given a warning by refs in the first half of Monroe’s game and then earned a technical in the second half when she argued about a foul call. So, she fits right in when it comes to imposing figures.
“It doesn’t matter if it is girls or boys,”Lovelace said after her Central Macon win. “It is the game of basketball and it is getting players to work together and bond as a team. That is what is about.”
And that was one of the main motivations Lovelace had for bringing her New York City team down to Georgia for a Christmas basketball tournament.
“We have four days of nothing but us and basketball,” the coach said. “It is a great opportunity to develop teamwork and bond. Team-building is important to be successful. We want to get better. That is why we came.”
Her players don’t have an issue with her being a woman. In other media reports player said it was kind of like being coached on the court by your mother and sometimes they felt they needed to listen because a female was talking.
Lovelace, called “Coach Love” by her players, is famous not only because she is a female coach for boys’ basketball, she is famous because she has been so successful in her coaching career.
The Boys and Girls School of Brooklyn is known as one of the premier basketball schools in New York City and the city league is known as one of the toughest in the country. Her school has never missed the playoffs and the Kangaroos have won the city championship three times and the state championship once.
Lovelace has been the head coach at Boys and Girls School for 27 years now, but she never applied for the job. As the story goes, she was teaching physical education at the school when her principal, Frank Mickens, made an intercom announcement in 1994 to announce to the school that he had selected a new basketball coach. Mickens announced that Loveless would be the new basketball coach, even though the two had never discussed her taking the position.
“I guess he had a vision for me that I never had,” Lovelace said Thursday evening. “I am thankful that he saw something that I didn’t.”
She has been featured several times on ESPN and has also been the subject of a movie called “A Woman among Boys.”
There is more to Lovelace than just the tough basketball coach as well. Often her players need a hot meal, a pair of shoes or a safe place to sleep and they know the coach is there. She offers a year-long basketball program – a structured program that also has a pathway to college.
She teaches more than just basketball to the young men she mentors. Her lessons include how to be a better player, a better student, a better husband and a better father.
All of that leads her to be among the most successful boys’ basketball coaches in the country. There has been plenty of newspaper, television and magazine stories about the coach in her 27 years and she hopes her success will lead other women to take on the challenge of coaching boys’ basketball.