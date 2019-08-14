FLOWERY BRANCH -- After he was a healthy scratch against the Dolphins, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is set to make his debut against the Jets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Ryan, along with the first-team offensive line, will see some action against the Jets. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the plan was to hold the starters out of the first exhibition game and maybe play them a little against Miami.
"But these next two are where usually the bulk of the work goes," Quinn said Tuesday. "We don't do a play number because you can have a lot of plays and it's a quarter and a half and not many and then you go all the way to the half. It's usually by feel."
Ryan wasn't sure how long he was going to play. Quinn said definitely a series.
"I generally don't tell the guys how long they are going to go," Quinn said. "I'd rather they just get ready to play. Then, (I tell them) 'you're out' and they get mad at me."
Ryan is looking forward to playing.
"Excited to get back on the field," Ryan said. "I put in a lot of hard work the last couple of weeks. There's still a lot of work for us to do to get ready for the regular season. It will be a good chance to get in our home stadium. We've had two on the road early. Get back home and just get into the flow of things."