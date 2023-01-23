Sal Bando, former MLB All-Star and World Series champion, dies at 78

Sal Bando, here during a 1973 World Series game between the Oakland Athletics and the New York Mets, had died.

 Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Sal Bando, a former four-time Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star and three-time World Series champion, has died at the age of 78, the league announced on Saturday.

"It is with a heavy heart the Bando family is sad to announce the passing of their husband and father, Sal," who on Friday, January 20, lost "his battle with cancer that began over five years ago," the Bando family said in a statement.

