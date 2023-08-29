This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia
...LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND DANGEROUS WINDS BECOMING
INCREASINGLY LIKELY FOR PORTIONS OF FLORIDA...
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm
Warning for Berrien, Colquitt, and Cook
- A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Ben Hill, Irwin,
and Tift
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for
Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal
Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla
- A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for
Inland Wakulla and Leon
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Brooks, Inland Dixie,
Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette, Lanier, Lowndes,
and Madison
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Ben Hill, Berrien,
Coastal Gulf, Colquitt, Cook, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Franklin,
Inland Gulf, Irwin, Liberty, Thomas, and Tift
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 460 miles south-southwest of Steinhatchee River
- 23.1N 85.0W
- Storm Intensity 75 mph
- Movement North or 360 degrees at 14 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
As of 5 AM EDT, Idalia has become a hurricane with maximum sustained
winds of 75 mph. Idalia is centered about 460 miles south of
Steinhatchee, Florida, moving north at 14 mph. Idalia will rapidly
intensify today and will slam into the Florida Big Bend Wednesday
morning as a major hurricane. Strengthening is possible all the way
up to landfall. To put this into historical context, there are NO
major hurricanes in the historical dataset going back to 1851 that
have tracked into Apalachee Bay. This has the makings of an
unprecedented event for this part of the state.
Your final preparations need to be finished before sunset this
evening. If you have been ordered to evacuate, leave today before
sunset. Conditions will rapidly deteriorate tonight and into the day
Wednesday.
Life-threatening storm surge is expected around the shores of
Apalachee Bay. Storm surge will be highly dependent on the storm
track, with the highest surge values along and to the right of the
center. Storm surge could start to build as soon as this afternoon,
with peak surge values coming on tonight and Wednesday.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Indian Pass to the Suwanee
River for the danger of life threatening inundation from rising
water moving inland. Storm surge inundation above normally dry
ground could reach the following heights, if the peak surge occurs
with high tide: 1 to 3 feet from Mexico Beach to Indian Pass, 3 to 5
feet from Indian Pass to the Ochlockonee River, 5 to 8 feet from the
Ochlockonee River to the Aucilla River, and 8 to 12 feet from the
Aucilla River to the Suwannee River. The deepest water will occur
along the immediate coast, where the surge will be accompanied by
large and dangerous waves.
Hurricane conditions are likely in the eastern Florida Big Bend.
Residents in the southeast Big Bend need to prepare for a major
hurricane with sustained winds over 110 mph. A Hurricane Warning is
in effect from Indian Pass to the Suwanee River, including inland
portions of the eastern Florida Big Bend and lower I-75 corridor of
Georgia. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Leon and inland Wakulla
Counties. This watch is in effect to account for any possible
westward shifts to the forecast track. A Tropical Storm Warning is
in effect from Mexico Beach to Indian Pass, including the remainder
of the Western Florida Big Bend as well as parts of south central
Georgia and the I-75 corridor.
Tropical storm force winds are most likely to arrive along the coast
after midnight tonight, but they could arrive as early as this
evening. Preparations for Idalia need to be completed before sunset.
Expect downed trees and powerlines, possibly widespread in the
eastern Big Bend, with prolonged power outages possible. Ensure you
have enough supplies to last for several days.
Rainfall amounts will be heaviest along and east of the track of
Idalia, especially in the eastern Florida Big Bend, where 5 to 8
inches of rain are forecast, with isolated higher amounts possible.
This could lead to life threatening flash flooding. A Flood Watch is
now in effect from Gulf County, FL to Lee County, GA and all points
eastward. The storm should be moving fast enough to preclude
widespread river flooding at this time.
Several tornadoes are possible in the outer rain bands starting
tonight and continuing into Wednesday. This will primarily be north
and east of the center.
Life-threatening rip currents and high surf are expected along all
beaches for at least the next couple days. Everyone needs to stay
out of the water.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* SURGE:
Protect against life-threatening surge having possible devastating
impacts across Taylor and Dixie Counties. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly
accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to
buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded
from considerable floating debris. Locations may be
uninhabitable for an extended period.
- Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or
severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become
stressed.
- Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.
- Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted
onshore and stranded.
Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible
significant to extensive impacts across Wakulla and Jefferson Counties.
Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across Franklin County.
Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, southeastern Alabama,
and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated.
* WIND:
Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating
impacts across coastal and southeast Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof
and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage
greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations
may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.
- Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
- Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Widespread power and communications outages.
Also, protect against life-threatening wind having possible limited
to extensive impacts across the remainder of the Florida Big Bend into the lower I-75
corridor of Georgia.
Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible
extensive impacts across the eastern Florida Big Bend and the I-75
corridor of Georgia. Potential impacts include:
- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in
multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become
dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become
stressed.
- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed
away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes.
Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with
underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous.
Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited
to significant impacts across the remainder of the Florida Big Bend and
portions of Southwest Georgia..
* TORNADOES:
Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant
impacts across the southeast Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts
include:
- The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots
of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.
- Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile
homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or
uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about.
Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.
Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts
across the remainder of the eastern Florida Big Bend into the I-75
corridor of Georgia.
Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama, little to no impact is
anticipated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind,
falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move,
relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep
roadways open for those under evacuation orders.
If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time
to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle
ahead of time.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible.
Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges
will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather
forecast before departing and drive with caution.
If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter
rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have
pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit.
Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of
life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any
orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency
Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are
unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on
a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong
winds or flooding.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Tallahassee FL around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Florida, including the following areas,
Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson,
Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Dixie, Inland
Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland
Wakulla, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty and Madison. Portions of
Georgia, including the following areas, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien,
Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Grady, Irwin, Lanier,
Lee, Lowndes, Mitchell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain from Idalia is expected to spread into the area,
resulting in rainfall amounts of 3 to 8 inches with isolated
higher totals. Flash flooding is possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
