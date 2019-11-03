Savannah State's first introduction to its new conference wasn't exactly a welcoming one. In fact, the first-year head coach said that his Tigers weren't even accounted for, literally.
Having moved back to NCAA Division II after spending nearly 20 years in the Division I ranks as a member of the MEAC, SSU was picked to finish dead last in the 11-team Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference at Football Media Day in July in Atlanta.
Head coach Shawn Quinn said his team was watching and taking notes as their coach and a pair of player reps were told to find any open seat at the media day because a table hadn't been set aside for them like the other 10 schools.
In dominating Fort Valley State 53-24 on SSU's senior day Saturday, Nov. 2 at T.A. Wright Stadium, Quinn's Tigers have a seat at any table they please. D'Vonn Gibbons had six touchdowns -- four throwing and two rushing -- while racking up 145 rushing yards and 75 through the air on an efficient 5 of 8 passing.
State (6-3, 5-0 SIAC) will finish the season as the only league unbeaten after knocking off previously perfect FVSU (6-3, 4-1). SSU is the first-place finisher in the Eastern Division and the first SSU football team to go unbeaten in league play since the 1989 Tigers squad.
"At the SIAC media day, they wouldn't even give us a table," said a reveling Quinn. "They said you might want to ask one of the other schools if you can have a place to sit. We were the forgotten team and this was the forgotten season. We were the forgotten team going into Division II.
"So I give all the credit to those kids in the (locker) room and the people who have supported us. It's big. The Eastern Division champs and undefeated. Man, I just can't thank our guys enough and our fans are super excited and that's what makes me the most happy."
Savannah State is ineligible to win the conference crown after the transition, but the season's finale at Edward Waters (non-conference) next week will feel a lot like a championship tour for this team.
Gibbons was responsible for the first three Tiger touchdowns as SSU jumped on the Wildcats from the opening kick. A Dameien Rodgers' sack fumble of FVSU quarterback Demontay Jones on the second play of the game was recovered by Salik McRae, and the sophomore returned it to the Wildcat 14.
When Gibbons took the next snap 14 yards for his first of many scores, the rout was officially on.
A junior, Gibbons has guided the transition of the Tiger offense -- from the spread of years prior to the now high-powered option-attack -- implemented by Quinn, added first-quarter touchdown tosses to senior Major Bellamy (30 yards) and freshman Einaj Carter (29).
"We've worked so hard to turn things around and build a foundation here," Gibbons said. "It's a new Savannah State and I'm glad I could help my team tonight because these are my brothers."
D'Angelo Durham, the third-leading rusher in the SIAC entering play, finished off the first-quarter scoring for State with a 67-yard rumble down the far sideline, leaving FVSU defenders in the dust before he reached the end zone.
Ny'em Bozeman picked off a pass -- his third of the season -- and sophomore linebacker Walter Yates earned his third interception of 2019 in the third quarter. Yates has a team-high 56 tackles after logging five (1 TFL) and a sack Saturday.
In his last game at T.A. Wright, senior linebacker Desmond Young led the Tigers with eight tackles (1 TFL) and a sack.
Young played in his final home game as a Savannah State Tiger along with seniors former all-conference (MEAC) cornerback John Wilson, kicker and punter Giovanni Lugo, the speedy slotback Bellamy, receivers Czar Beneby and Joe Boykin, cornerback A.J. Beach, anchor O-linemen Awni Aishafei (center) and T.J. Jackson.
For Young, the 2019 season has been an opportunity to right old wrongs. By leaving the program in a winning-manner, the SSU seniors have paved the way for the Tigers of the future.
"Definitely. We were the laughing stocks of the MEAC when we were up in Division I," Young, a native of Ironton, Ohio, said before taking his turn at addressing the SIAC preseason predictions.
"If respect is earned and not given, then I feel like we've earned it now."
A sophomore from Augusta's Grovetown High School, Durham added a 13-yard rushing TD to open the second and Gibbons connected with tight end Jontae Baker on a 4-yard scoring toss after Quinn elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the FVSU 4 later in the period to cap an electric first half on senior night.
The Tigers scored 40 unanswered points in the first 29 minutes and led 40-0 with 25 seconds left in the half. Durham totaled 148 yards and two scores on 21 carries and Carter added 43 rushing yards on his lone carry.
A 37-yard Eli Mashburn field goal with 23 seconds left in the second mercifully put the visitors on the board. It was a 40-3 halftime advantage and a 53-10 lead after three quarters of absolute Tiger domination.
Lugo averaged 45.8 yards over four punts and had five PATs in his last time kicking around at T.A. Wright.
"I'm so proud of these guys," he said. "Everything that was accomplished. It's been a great journey. What a way to go out."
After the half, SSU started sluggishly with consecutive fumbles, first on a dropped snap when attempting to punt and then, on the following drive, due to a botched hand-off attempt.
But from there, the Tigers put their foot down and quickly went back to work and following Fort Valley State's first TD of the evening -- a gorgeous 26-yard pass from Jones to Qa Walker at the 10:45 mark of the third -- Gibbons would answer the call once again.
It took the Stone Mountain native only 17 seconds of game action before he responded in fine scoring fashion. The lanky lefty said he didn't quite know what to credit his remarkable performance to after the game.
But he did take a guess while laughing with a genuine joy he hasn't been afforded much while at SSU.
"I ate my Wheaties this morning."