The Westover basketball games scheduled Saturday against Americus-Sumter and the Monroe basketball games against Crisp County have been moved to 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to J.D. Sumner of Dougherty County Schools. The change is an effort to keep fans, parents and players out of the expected severe weather that is possible Saturday evening. Weather forecasters have announced a slight risk for extreme weather in the Albany area Saturday.
Lee County has canceled Saturday's games scheduled with Lowndes, according to Lee County Athletic Director Hank Wright. He said he hoped to reschedule the games.
