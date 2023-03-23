Scottie Scheffler
Field Level Media

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished 1 up on Davis Riley on Wednesday to claim a first-round win at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.

Scheffler was 3 up after carding an eagle on the par-4 fifth hole, but Riley clawed back, pulling to within 1 up thanks to a birdie on the par-5 12th. However, Scheffler responded immediately, adding another eagle on No. 13 before holding on down the stretch to begin his championship defense.

