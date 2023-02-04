SYLVESTER - Getting back to the winning ways is what is planned for the Worth County Rams baseball team this spring. Head Coach Will Smith believes his team, though still young, has grown and matured and is ready to battle in the very tough Region 1 in Class AA.

"One of my players asked me at the end of last season, 'Coach, when was the last time Worth County did not make the state playoffs/," Smith said earlier this week. "I told him I couldn't remember, and then he told his teammates - 'Guys, that says something about us.'"

