Senior center fielder Chip Cooper led the Rams in batting last year with a .403 batting average. The Rams will be counting on his bat and his strong defense to bring senior leadership to Worth County. Last week he signed a letter of intent to play college football at Georgia Military College.
Senior Parker Weaver (16) will be bringing leadership to a young Rams baseball team this year.
SYLVESTER - Getting back to the winning ways is what is planned for the Worth County Rams baseball team this spring. Head Coach Will Smith believes his team, though still young, has grown and matured and is ready to battle in the very tough Region 1 in Class AA.
"One of my players asked me at the end of last season, 'Coach, when was the last time Worth County did not make the state playoffs/," Smith said earlier this week. "I told him I couldn't remember, and then he told his teammates - 'Guys, that says something about us.'"
"They didn't do any blaming, they didn't start pointing fingers," said Smith. "They took ownership of the situation and they have been working very hard to make sure they don't have the same experience this season."
The Rams finished 10-16 last year, the first time since 2012 Worth County has had a losing season record. That means Smith's three seniors would have been around seven years old the last time the Rams had a losing record. The Rams finished last in the region standings and did not make the state playoffs.
"We've gotten used to winning," said Smith. "People expect us to win, that is one reason last year was so hard. We started off 6-2, then the next thing you knew we were 7-7 and things just didn't go our way. We had a couple of injuries and we lost a bunch of really close ball games but some of the time we just didn't play good fundamental baseball."
Smith attributes part of that downfall to many of the players having very little varsity baseball experience. This season, most of those players come in with a year of good playing time under their belt.
Still, the Rams have only three seniors who Smith is relying on for leadership. Centerfielder Chip Cooper hit .403 with four home runs and knocked in 22 runs last year and is also an excellent defensive centerfielder with a strong throwing arm for Worth County. He can also relieve the pitcher if needed. Parker Weaver and Cody Garwood will also bring senior leadership to the Rams.
There are big expectations for junior right-hander Owen Hancock. The 6'4", 190-pound pitcher compiled a 5-7 record last season on the mound but allowed only 11 earned runs and struck out 109 batters in just 53 innings pitched. That is a 1.43 ERA. He attended a camp in Mississippi during Christmas break last year and earned a scholarship offer from the Ole Miss Rebels. He made a verbal commitment to the Rebels before the season started last year. He is currently rated as the number two pitcher in Georgia for the class of 2024 in Class AA.
If the Rams are going to be successful in Region 1-AA it is going to be a challenge. Thomasville, who won the region last year, has moved up to Class AAA, but the new region alignment includes defending state champion and top-ranked Jeff Davis as well as two other tough teams - Didge County and Sumter County. Add to that always strong Cook, Berrien, and Fitzgerald.
"Jeff Davis is strong,: said Smith. "They are ranked number one and favored to win it all again. They have the number one pitcher for AA in the Class of 24. Dodge County has a good program and Sumter County plays good baseball. Then you have Cook who will be improved this year, a strong team in Fitzgerald, and then Berrien. We beat Berrien in the last game of the season last year so that was a good thing."
Smith and Worth County fans are hoping for more good things this season. After a scrimmage Monday against Colquitt County in Moultrie, the Rams will open the regular season Thursday at home against Monroe and then Baconton Charter on Monday. Both games begin at 5:30.
