Sports Editor ALBANY — Monroe head coach Lacey Herring doesn’t want to predict a season outcome but make no mistake, the third-year head coach of the Golden Tornadoes is expecting an improved record this football season. The Tornadoes return every single starter from last season — save two — Andrico Jackson and Johny Cauley — both of whom earned college football scholarships. That alone should make the Tornadoes more formidable. Herring’s Tornadoes went 3-7 his first year and 5-5 last season. They won every non-region game they played in 2022, but went 1-4 in region play — a region Herring calls “The Region of Doom.” Monroe competes in Region 1-AAA with Thomasville, Dougherty, Carver-Columbus, Crisp County, and Columbus. Some media outlets have Thomasville ranked number one in preseason polls with Dougherty and Carver also in the top ten. So Herring and crew have a tall task. The coach is not afraid. “We want to get our guys focused on us,” the coach said. “We want to get our players to understand that our biggest competition is us. We want to be more structured and help our guys take on the personality that we are our own best competition.” He believes that if the players understand that concept, things will take care of themselves in the games. “I want us to go 1-0 every week,” said Herring. “I’ve told the team just ‘Give me your all on every play’ and we will take things one game at a time.” Herring said he and his staff have focused heavily on the running game and building an effective offensive line. That came into focus Friday night during the scrimmage at Turner County, where Monroe won 27-6. “That was probably the best-rushing game performance at Monroe since I’ve been here,” Herring said. “The offensive line blocked well all night. DeMarcus Freeman ran for 70 yards on the first play from scrimmage and it was very promising to see how well we ran the ball during that scrimmage.” The Tornadoes got two touchdowns from Jordan Washington and two touchdowns from quarterback Corey Randle in the scrimmage. After all of the focus on the running game this summer, Herring sees the biggest challenge facing the offense now as the wide receiver corps. “We’ve got to find some speed on the outside,” said Herring. “Last year we knew Andrico (Jackson) was going to be out there and open but what we have to do now is find somebody other than Camryn Randle (the quarterback’s brother). We’ve got to figure out how to revive our receivers. Tykerie Washington looked good during the scrimmage and Talaun Jones did also. Another focus has been special teams. Last season the Tornadoes were competitive in most games but at least a couple could have ended differently without a couple of “boneheaded plays,” said Herring. “We lost by 11 to Thomasville and they blocked two punts and scored,” said Herring. “Crisp County beat us by 14 and they returned a kick-off and a punt for touchdowns so we have worked heavily on special teams” “I am not just looking to improve on special teams, I want us to dominate on special teams,” the coach said. “I’ve told the players, ‘This is one-third of the game. What you do on special teams is very important to our team and whether or not we win.’” Coach Michael Nix has been working diligently with the special teams for Monroe and Coach Victor Penda Guerrero is tasked with getting the kickers ready. “Coach Nix has the players working on various drills for special teams and has helped to make the guys look at special teams differently. It shows them how important special teams work is and how we need to converge on the ball and hopefully, it will eliminate those boneheaded mistakes.” Defensively, Herring believes his front seven is strong and will be even better than a year ago, led by several All-Region competitors including linebacker Kameyon Green. “We have a surplus of defensive backs now,” Herring said. “And the defensive backfield, including Janorris Winkfield, will be much improved, but we have moved Ka’Ron Noird into the box. He played defensive back last year but we have moved up this season and he fills that hole in the defense on the opposite side of Kameyon. Ka’Ron is so athletic. He is 6’2” and 200 pounds. He is fast and physical. He will help us be dominant on the run.” The Golden Tornadoes will open the season Friday night in Camilla against the Mitchell County Eagles. Kick-off is set for 7:30 at Mitchell County High School. “We are not looking past Mitchell County for one second,” said Herring. “Coach Dondrial Pinkins is a great coach with a great reputation. He will have his team ready. What we are looking for Friday night is to get valuable reps for that game. We want it to make a statement of sorts 0 on how we are working on us. We want our guys to have more structure and focus on that.”
