Devin Collier (7), Ousmane Kromah (32) and Temirez Williams (2) are looking to lead the Lee County Trojans back to the state title game this season. The Trojans will open Friday night against No. 3-ranked Warner Robins in Leesburg.

LEESBURG — The No. 5-ranked Lee County Trojans will open their football season Friday at home when the No. 3-ranked (5A) Warner Robins Demons come to town. The Trojans beat Warner Robins to open the season a year ago but then went on to reach the Class 5A state championship game for the sixth year in a row.

“We are going to start out with a bang,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “But it’s not just Warner Robins. When you look at our schedule five of our games are against opponents ranked in the top 300 in the country. We have a tough schedule.”

