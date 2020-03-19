Greg Sankey's three page calendar of upcoming events is in flux given the fast-changing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
A day after the SEC announced all competition for the rest of the academic year is canceled as well as spring football games, the conference commissioner addressed what's ahead for the most high-profile college sports league.
"I will note some questions right now are unanswerable," he said on a media conference call Wednesday morning.
At least 115 people nationally have died and 7,300 have been infected by the virus in all 50 states as of Wednesday at 2 p.m., according to USA Today.
The first games for SEC teams in the 2020 college football season are on Sept. 5. Has Sankey looked at alternative plans in case the epidemic keeps the season from starting on time?
"Our focus is on preparing for the 2020-21 academic year, the fall seasons, as currently scheduled," he said. "There's a period on the end of that sentence. We'll obviously think about everything going forward because we're being guided by public health information and decision-making. My hope is we can return to our normal organized activities, our normal experiences."
The follow-up question was how optimistic is he that a "complete football season," will happen?
"That's my focus," he said. "I'm a half-full perspective person so I have optimism. We have taken measures as have our colleague conferences at this time. I think if that read those health leaders they say we're going to have a period of time to see what happens with the growth of these cases and we'll make decisions down the road."
--Georgia informed the campus community Wednesday that a UGA athletics staff member tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalized. Sankey was asked before that was widely known if he was aware of any players, coaches or anybody else in the conference that has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Those questions are appropriately answered by local campus health officials, not by the conference office," he said.
He said no athletes as of a week ago had tested positive and the cancellation of sports in the conference for the rest of the academic year are to stop the potential for spread.
--While 11 of 21 SEC championship events were canceled due to the coronavirus crisis, spring football practices still have not been scrapped "at this time," Sankey said. At Georgia, they won't happen because the university is online only until the end of the semester.
The SEC has said no athletic activities are permitted until April 15.
"That doesn't mean we'll be back to normal or practice activities on April 16," Sankey said. "It was just a date certain to allow our administrators to communicate with our coaches and our coaches with our student-athletes and it has resulted in the departures from campus."
CDC guidelines had called for no gatherings of more than 50 people and were since updated down to no more than 10.
"I'm not going to be overly optimistic about the return to practice," Sankey said. "We haven't fully foreclosed that opportunity but I think practically that window is pretty narrow."
Sankey said if teams can't practice this spring, the league will seek "opportunities to make sure our teams are adequately prepared heading into the season. Elements of that are going to be guided by the public health realties."
--Calling off the SEC basketball tournament was the first big change due to the coronavirus outbreak.
An SEC officiating training clinic this week will be held now by video conferencing.
As for the SEC spring meetings in Destin on Memorial Day week, the conference is looking at contingency planning for that.
Plans for SEC football media days July 13-16 in Atlanta are "full steam ahead," Sankey said. "Last Thursday morning I was full speed ahead of playing a basketball tournament," but that event in Nashville was cancelled that day.
--Sankey said he's open to adding another year of eligibility for spring sport athletes that had their seasons canceled. The conference compliance staff produced an eight-page document of analysis for him of the issues to consider.
"The first read is that's an appropriate step," he said. "From my perspective, we have to understand the full set of implications. I hope we'll move through those rapidly because I think one of the assets for our young people is knowing definitively what their eligibility status will be going forward."
The decision will impact athletes in sports including baseball, softball, track and tennis.
The NCAA Division I Council coordination committee has said "eligibility relief," is appropriate for spring sport athletes, but details are still to be worked out.
"I don't think this is simply a senior issue," he said. "Everyone in our program, particularly in spring sports, had their season disrupted. My encouragement is we take a broad look at what type of opportunities we offer going forward."
