ATHENS — Fans from all around the Athens community helped the Georgia men’s and women’s tennis teams kick off the 2020 spring season at the second annual ‘First Serve’ event on Saturday.
Those in attendance were treated to an exhibition that featured both programs. The Black team defeated the Red squad, 7-5, to earn bragging rights for a year.
The courts were then flooded with Georgia tennis fans old and young during an hour-long clinic.
“The second annual First Serve event turned out to be another huge success,” women’s head coach Jeff Wallace said. “Last year it was fantastic and we had a great turn out and this year same thing. Obviously, this has become something that we need to be doing annually and it’s just great to get the community out here and excited for both of these teams. This clinic that we put on today was outstanding. We had a lot of kids come out and had a blast, getting a few lessons from these players and hopefully they’ll continue to come back out and support these teams.”
Longtime University of Georgia and Athens radio personality Jeff Dantzler served as the emcee of the event. He, along with the Georgia coaches, introduced both squads to the fans before the teams participated in mixed doubles competition.
“This is our second annual First Serve, and this has just turned out to be a fantastic event for our programs,” men’s head coach Manuel Diaz said. “I just love that our guys are so enthused about sharing time and giving a clinic for the local kids. It has become very popular, and I love what we have been able to do with First Serve over the last two years.”
Georgia’s men’s team opens the home schedule this Monday at 2 p.m. ET against Kennesaw State. The women host the ITA Kick-Off on Jan. 25-26 here in Athens.
