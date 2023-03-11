Lee County state championship

Lee County senior captain and point guard DJ Taylor shoots for points against Alexander during the first half of Friday night's state championship game.

 Joe Whitfield

MACON - A 13-0 run by the Alexander Cougars in the third quarter doomed the Lee County Trojans' hopes of a state championship Friday night. Alexander pulled away for a 64-42 win to claim the 6A boy's basketball state championship at the Macon Coliseum in Macon.

The Trojan nation made the Friday night trek up I-75 to Macon. Hundreds of students and fans came. The pep band came. Many fans wore the new "Make'em Believe" T-shirt to support the Trojans. And early on it looked as though the Trojans would be able to pull through.

