MACON - A 13-0 run by the Alexander Cougars in the third quarter doomed the Lee County Trojans' hopes of a state championship Friday night. Alexander pulled away for a 64-42 win to claim the 6A boy's basketball state championship at the Macon Coliseum in Macon.
The Trojan nation made the Friday night trek up I-75 to Macon. Hundreds of students and fans came. The pep band came. Many fans wore the new "Make'em Believe" T-shirt to support the Trojans. And early on it looked as though the Trojans would be able to pull through.
"It was a great season," said Lee County head coach Kirven Davis. "I am so proud of our guys. I am so proud of South Georgia. The community support was breathtaking! I am so, so proud of our team. It won't be another 38 years."
Davis was referring to Lee County's last appearance in the state championship game in 1985 when the Trojans won the school's only boy's basketball state championship.
Lee County led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter when Braylon Chaney swished a long three at the buzzer to break an 11-11 tie. The Trojans had led 9-4 early on the strength of a Harrison Skinner three and a couple of inside baskets from Ousmane Kromah. But Kromah and Josiah Parker went to the bench early with two fouls and the Cougars found points in the lane.
Lee County head coach Kirven Davis had warned that Alexander would live or die by the three-point shot and in the first half the Cougars only hit one. Alexander held a slight 26-24 halftime lead but Parker scored on the first possession of the second half to tie the game. The Cougars edged out to a six-point lead early in the third before the Trojans came back and tied the game 33-33 on a three-point play from Kromah with 4:19 left in the third when the game paused for a media time-out.
After that time out, the Cougars outscored the Trojans 13-0 to end the quarter and led 46-33 heading into the final quarter. The Cougars only hit four three-pointers in the second half, but Lee County's three-point shooters couldn't get loose from the man-to-man defense of Alexander to get a clean shot off.
Lee County sophomore Ousmane Kromah led the Trojans with 14 points in the game and senior Caden King followed with eight. The Cougars had three players in double figures. Alexander's star player, Braeden Lue poured in 26 points, point guard Noah Melson scored 15 and JayQuan Nelson added 11.
The Trojans end the season with a 28-4 record and a state runner-up trophy. The Trojans will lose seven seniors to graduation this year - DJ Taylor, Christian Brown, Harrison Skinner, Caden King, Nick Fabrizio, Demetrius Davis, and Mark Saaddeh.
