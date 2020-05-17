Travel baseball, and its high level of competition, wasn’t always a common activity for Worth County’s young baseball players.
Some went that route over the years, but it was more of an individual choice — one player here, a couple of players there — instead of a mass group option. That changed when the current Rams’ seniors and juniors were in elementary school.
They formed a summer travel team and took their share of losses in those early days of out-of-state tournaments, then steadily became more competitive against tougher foes. By the time they reached high school, those players became winners and laid a new foundation in Sylvester, which now has an established travel program, Line Drive Baseball.
This year’s seniors helped the high school team to 23, 21 and 23 wins their first three seasons, and had high hopes for this season, which ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Rams were 10-1 with an eye on a region title and deep state playoff run when play was halted.
“This is my 24th year as head coach and every senior class has its special meaning,” said Worth head coach Will Smith, whose son Worth Smith is a junior who played on those early travel teams. “There’s always something special about every senior class. But this senior class for me was on a personal level. When I say that, we all coach players, we demand the best out of them, expect them to do the best they can, play the right way and you coach them up. When this group of boys were 9 and 10 years old, I was there, as a dad, but watching and directing and pushing a little bit here, coaching a little bit there, building those relationships that are so important in life. … I’ve watched this group since they were literally knee high.”
Those seniors will leave high school with a legacy of success.
Worth reached the Sweet 16 of the state playoffs for the first time two years ago, falling 11-10 in Game 3 to Southeast Bulloch. It entered the 2019 state playoffs as region champions, but dropped Game 3 in a tough first-round matchup with Rutland.
“Going into this year, they were pretty pumped about making sure that didn’t happen again,” Will Smith said.
The results were very positive through 11 games — the only blemish was a loss to Clarke Central in a game the Rams stranded 12 runners in the first five innings. Other than that, they found a way to grind out win after win.
Jeremiah Reddell, the reigning Albany Herald Player of the Year, was off to another dazzling start. The senior was 5-0 with a 0.66 ERA and 50 strikeouts to eight walks in 31 2/3 innings. He also had seven RBIs and a team-high four doubles.
“(Reddell) was just doing his thing on the mound,” Will Smith said. “Not only that, he played shortstop and hit in the 2 hole. He was having a great year again.”
The emergence of Jack Fletcher only boosted the pitching staff. The 6-foot-3 right-hander was kept from pitching by doctor’s orders as a sophomore, then struggled with control some as a junior. His control was back this year (21 strikeouts to eight walks in 16 1/3 innings) and he was 2-0 with a save and a 2.14 ERA.
“He found his cutter and slider, found his control,” Will Smith said. “He was going to be our X factor this year.”
Worth coaches felt good about their pitching staff depth, which also included a nice start from Griffin Melton, who was 3-1 with a 2.62 ERA.
The offense was experienced, with seniors in the first six spots in the lineup, and produced runs without relying on the long ball. The Rams had three home runs this season.
“We’re just a blue-collar, salt-of-the-earth ball team,” Will Smith said. “We’re not real big. We could run a little as a group. We fought real hard. We were never out of a ball game. It doesn’t matter what the score was, we were never out. That was our mentality. … We’re 5-9 to 6-foot (players), that’s who we are. We don’t hit a lot of bombs. We hit a lot of gappers. We have to play small ball. You’ve got to work real hard at your base running, your defense, your bat control, your hitting and running when you’re not Bobby Cox waiting for the three-run bomb.”
Cason King, coming off a junior season when he hit .500 and was the region’s co-player of the year, had some tough luck at the plate early this season, but rebounded quickly. The leadoff batter had a .371 average with a home run, two doubles and team bests of 15 runs and 13 hits when the season ended in mid-March.
Gabe Burger hit .353 in the third spot and his 12 hits were second on the team, while cleanup hitter Fletcher had six RBIs, one of the team’s two triples and one of the team’s three homers. They were followed in the order by two other seniors, Bryce Graddy (.300, second on the team with eight RBIs) and Bailey Coker (team-high nine RBIs).
The Rams planned on making more history for the program until the coronavirus hit. While their season was cut short, Will Smith is more than proud of what his upperclassmen accomplished during their careers. He still plans to recognize them with a season-ending banquet, though it may have to wait until later in the summer because of COVID-19.
“I would say this senior group, along with the juniors because they were together, but the seniors performed it, are going to be the building blocks for the future of Worth County baseball,” Smith said.
