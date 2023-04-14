Baconton's Seth Gay, pitching in an earlier game this season, hit a walk-off line drive single Friday afternoon to give the Blazers a 12-11 win over Early County in Baconton. The win keeps the Blazers on top of Region 1-A with only one regular season game remaining on the schedule.
BACONTON - Seth Gay belted a line drive single to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning to break an 11-11 tie to give the Baconton Blazers a dramatic 12-11 win over Early County Friday afternoon in Baconton.
The win keeps the Blazers a half-game ahead of Seminole County in Region 1-A.Baconton is now 20-4 on the year and 14-2 in the region. Early County is now 16-8 overall and 12-3 in the region. The Blazers have one game left in the regular season Tuesday at home against Westover. Seminole County has one more region game and could tie the Blazers should they win that game. A tie-breaker would then determine which team takes the top spot out of Region 1-A heading into the state playoffs.
Early County took a 2-0 lead in the second inning but Baconton responded with three runs in the third on an RBI single from Logan Hurst, a wild pitch that allowed Reid Shiver to score. Grayson Reber scored the third run on the inning by stealing home.
The Blazers led 7-4 after pitcher Will Worsham smacked a line drive over the left field fence for a two-run home that also scored Austin Hatcher.
However, the Bobcats pushed seven runs across the plate in the top of the seventh with singles from Kade Smith, Gaines Harrell, Astyn Grimes, and a double by Macon McNair. That gave the Bobcats an 11-7 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
The Blazers came back with four runs in the bottom of the inning with four walks and a crucial single from Logan Hurst to tie the game at 11-11 and send it into extra innings.
Lee Worsham pitched up the win on the mound in relief for the Blazers. He pitched a flawless one and one-third innings with no hits, runs, or walks. He struck out two. Will Worsham started the game for Baconton and pitched five innings. He allowed six hits, and four runs - three of which were earned. He walked three and struck out nine.
Harrell started the game for the Bobcats and pitched five and one-third innings. He allowed five hits and seven runs - five of which were earned. He walked seven and struck out five. Noah Odom took the loss for the Bobcats. He pitched one-third of an inning and gave up three hits and that one final run.