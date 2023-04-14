Seth Gay

Baconton's Seth Gay, pitching in an earlier game this season, hit a walk-off line drive single Friday afternoon to give the Blazers a 12-11 win over Early County in Baconton. The win keeps the Blazers on top of Region 1-A with only one regular season game remaining on the schedule.

BACONTON - Seth Gay belted a line drive single to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning to break an 11-11 tie to give the Baconton Blazers a dramatic 12-11 win over Early County Friday afternoon in Baconton.  

The win keeps the Blazers a half-game ahead of Seminole County in Region 1-A.Baconton is now 20-4 on the year and 14-2 in the region. Early County is now 16-8 overall and 12-3 in the region. The Blazers have one game left in the regular season Tuesday at home against Westover. Seminole County has one more region game and could tie the Blazers should they win that game. A tie-breaker would then determine which team takes the top spot out of Region 1-A heading into the state playoffs.

