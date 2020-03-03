THOMASVILLE - Lee County senior catcher Seth Nelson earned a walk with the bases loaded in the top of the 11th inning Tuesday night to give the Trojans a 2-1 lead and pitcher Chandler Cannon struck-out two batters in the bottom of the inning to give Lee County their eighth win of the season in Thomasville.
The 11th inning began with a walk by first baseman Kyle Cloud and then Luke Powell was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second with no outs. Cooper Ray laid down a sacrifice bunt, but the Thomas Central catcher picked it up and caught the runner at third to put runners at first and second with one out. Hill Corley followed and popped a fly to the right field line, but the runners held until the ball hit the ground and that left the bases loaded. Chase Somers came to the plate and drilled a line drive right at the third baseman for the second out before Nelson came to the plate. Nelson battled at the plate until the count was 3-2 with two outs and got the walk when the pitch just missed the plate and scored what ended up being the winning run.
Cannon took the win on the mound for the Trojans after he entered the game in the eighth inning following Hill Corley who had pitched the first seven innings and left with the game tied 1-1. Cannon gave up two hits during the four innings he pitched, including a triple to start the bottom of the 10th. But in the 10th he struck out two batters to recover and then struck out two in the 11th including the last batter of the night to seal the win for the Trojans. In seven innings pitched, Corley gave up five hits and one run. Both Cannon and Corley each struck out four batters.
Nelson’s walk scored the winning run for the Trojans, but it was Nelson who had given the Trojans other opportunities, getting on base four times during the game. In the top of the sixth, Nelson led off by smacking a double to center field fence, but a bunt that ended up being a pop-up led to a double-play and ended that threat.
The Trojans did get a run across in the seventh when Corley smashed a ball to the shortstop who mis- handled the play and Andrew Willis scored. Willis was pinch-running for Jeff Bryan who reached base on another error on a hard-hit ball. The run had Lee County up 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh and Corley still on the mound. He was one strike away from ending the game in regulation, but with two outs and two strikes, a pinch-hitter for the Yellow Jackets smacked a double to score the run and tie the game at 1-1.
In the eighth, Nelson led off with a walk and moved to second when Flint Davis laid down a sacrifice bunt. After the pitcher was called for a balk the runner moved to third and then Smith Pinson hit a fly ball to left field, but it wasn’t deep enough to score. Luke Addison followed and hit the ball hard to third and was thrown out by a split second on the throw to first.
Nelson singled in the top of the ninth and stole second, then got to third on a fielder’s choice hit by Pinson. He was left stranded on third as the Yellow Jackets struck-out two batters to end that inning.
Nelson’s offense led to the winning run, but it was his defense that saved a run in the 10th that would have given the Yellow Jackets the win. The runner was on third thanks to triple and tried to come home when Nelson dropped the ball on the last pitch against the next batter. Nelson grabbed the ball and beat the runner back to get in front of the plate and tag him out as he tried to score.
The Trojans managed just five hits against the Yellow Jackets with two coming from Nelson and two from Corley. Pinson had the other hit for Lee County.
The win improves the Trojan record to 8-1 on the season and Lee County is scheduled to host Hardaway in Leesburg Thursday afternoon at 5:45 if weather permits.
