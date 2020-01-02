The Lee County Trojans are off until January 10th, but just about every other school in the area kicks off their 2020 basketball schedule either Friday or Saturday with the Monroe Golden Tornadoes having the most interesting weekend. The Tornadoes will go east Friday night and face arch-rival Dougherty then go west on Saturday and face arch-rival Westover.
The Monroe boys are 8-4 on the season and ranked No. 9 in the Class AAA poll after two losses in the Round Ball Classic at Lee County High School. Dougherty brings a 6-8 record into the weekend with five losses of five or fewer points. The Westover Patriots head into the new year with a 4-5 record as they travel to Columbus to face Shaw Friday night before hosting the Tornadoes on Saturday.
The Dougherty girls are now 11-5 heading into the Monroe game Saturday evening after they finished second in the Greenberg and Price Holiday tournament near Atlanta. The Lady Trojans won the first two games in the tournament and lost to Woodland of Stockbridge in the tournament finale, 45-40. The Lady Tornadoes bring a 3-6 record into the weekend will be looking to avenge an earlier 59-53 loss to the Lady Trojans earlier this season. The young Lady Patriots of Westover bring a 1-6 record into the weekend with new head coach Derek Pace.
Deerfield-Windor's girls have now won 11 straight and will travel to Columbus Saturday afternoon for a match up against Brookstone. The Lady Knights easily dismantled Glenwood (58-30) and Edgewood (68-32) in the Border Wars tournament at Glenwood just before the new year. The boys are now 4-8 on the season after two losses in the Border Wars tournament.
Sherwood Christian will also have a big basketball weekend. Friday night the Eagles (13-3) will take on Southwest Georgia Academy (4-5) and then host New Creation Christian (11-6) of McDonough. New Creation is the only team to hand Sherwood a region loss so far this season. The Lady Eagles (10-2) will play Southwest Georgia (5-7) with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. but the Lady Eagles do not have a game Saturday night.
Worth County opens their region schedule Saturday at home against Cook County. The Lady Rams are 7-4 on the year and are coming off a 61-41 win over Dodge County. Cook County’s Lady Hornets are the defending region champions but enter the weekend with a 1-8 record after two losses in the Thomasville Holiday Hoopfest.
The Rams are now 3-8 on the season after beating Dodge County 56-52. The Cook Hornets bring a 1-10 record into the game after securing their first win of the season over Highland Christian of Valdosta.
In Region 1-A, Pelham (4-3) will host defending state champion and fifth-ranked Calhoun County (9-2) Friday in Pelham and then travel to Georgetown to take on Quitman County (3-7) Saturday night.
The girls’ match up in Pelham should be just as interesting. The Lady Hornets are now ranked No.3 in Class A and are undefeated at 7-0 and will take on Calhoun County which is now 7-4 and ranked No. 7 in the state. The Lady Cougars are coming off of a big 46-45 win over Class AA defending state champion Early County.
After taking on Pelham Friday night, Calhoun will host Mitchell County in Edison in another Region 1-A battle.
The third-ranked Terrell County Greenwave (9-0) will host Seminole County (8-4) in another Region 1-A battle Saturday night in Dawson. Seminole’s Lady Indians bring a 4-8 record into Dawson to face the Lady Greenwave (2-7).
Also in Dawson Saturday afternoon, the Terrell Academy Eagles (6-2) are scheduled to play Citizens Christian (4-9). The Lady Eagles (5-3) are scheduled to tipoff at 2 p.m. against the Lady Patriots (8-9).