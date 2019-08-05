Georgia Southern starting quarterback Shai Werts returned to the practice field for the Eagles on Sunday, Aug. 4, after missing the first two practices of fall camp following his July 31 arrest in Saluda County, South Carolina, on misdemeanor speeding and possession of cocaine charges.
School officials confirmed to the Savannah Morning News that Werts, a redshirt junior, passed a school administered drug screen on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 2. An independent lab tested his sample and returned the results to the school prior to the Sunday morning practice at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro.
"Quarterback Shai Werts returned to practice today after submitting to, and passing, a drug test," the school said through a statement on Sunday.
"Moving forward, Shai's case will be handled in accordance with the Georgia Southern Student-Athlete Code of Conduct."
The 2019-2020 Georgia Southern University Student-Athlete handbook addresses the athletic department's stance on drugs, alcohol and prohibited substances.
"University and Athletics Policy expressly prohibit the use of illegal drugs and controlled substances," reads the recently updated handbook. "The Athletics Department believes the possession and/or use of controlled substances and 'performance enhancing' drugs constitutes a threat to the integrity of intercollegiate athletics, represents a danger to the health and careers of student-athletes, and unduly exposes student-athletes to exploitation.
The Student-Athlete Code of Conduct is a list of rules and expectations for athletes on campus found at the beginning of the 53-page handbook. Codes D, E and F relate to substance and non-prescription drug-use.
The section reads:
Code D.) Abide by all applicable civil and criminal laws, NCAA, Sun Belt and Georgia Southern rules and regulations, including the University Student Conduct Code.
Code E.) Be a role model for others to follow and emulate in the institution and community.
Code F.) Avoid any involvement with non-therapeutic drugs and aggressively assert a wholesome influence in combating the use of drugs.
While he's able to practice with the team moving forward, Werts' status for the Aug. 31 season opener at nationally ranked LSU is still in question. School officials confirmed Sunday that the quarterback will not be eligible to play if the drug charges are still pending by the opening game or if he is found guilty of the possession charge at any point.
If the drug charges against him are eventually dropped, Werts may still receive a punishment from Athletic Director Tom Kleinlein, per school officials.
Entering the season, Werts will have attempted a school record of 119 straight passes without throwing an interception. He will not be made available to speak with media while the case against him is pending, the school says.