The Sherwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles have advanced to the elite eight of the state volleyball playoffs after beating Lafayette Christian of LaGrange Tuesday night in Albany. The Lady Eagles won in two straight sets 25-4, 25-9 and will now travel to Marietta for the next round against Kings Academy of Woodstock. Should the Lady Eagles win the next round they will also play in the semi-finals and state finals Saturday in Marietta at Dominion Christian School.
Lee County Hosts
The Lady Trojan volleyball team of Lee County High School won their region and will host the first round of the state playoffs Saturday at Lee County High School. The Lady Trojans will play Grovetown at noon Saturday before Pope and Douglas County play.