ALBANY- The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles (20-5) completed their regular season schedule Saturday afternoon with a big win over Skipstone Academy of Griffin by a whopping 70-26 final. The Eagles will now host the region championship at Sherwood Thursday and Friday nights.
The Eagles jumped out to a 22-10 lead in the first quarter behind full-court pressure and kept adding to the lead throughout. Sherwood pushed the lead to 40 points in the third quarter when freshman Tripp Roberts hit three consecutive three-pointers and also hit a free throw. Everybody on the team saw action.
Roberts led the Eagles with 22 points, Patrick Shayeb scored 18 points and Owen Henshaw put in 12. Alex Harris added nine.
"We are excited to play at home for the region tournament," said head coach Kenny Roberts. "As the season closes, we are playing better every night. Everyone is playing unselfishly and with a great amount of intensity. Our leading scorers this year have been Owen Henshaw and Alex Harris. Coming on strong is Patrick Shayeb. Senior Graham Anderson and freshman Tripp Roberts add defense and scoring capabilities, respectively. Senior William Price is coming off of an injury early in the year to bust back into the starting lineup and contribute greatly."
The Eagles finished second in the region behind New Creation Academy (19-6) of McDonough, who is unbeaten in the region. In the last meeting between the Eagles and New Creation, Sherwood lost by four points, 67-63. Sherwood will play Thursday at home in the semi-finals of the region tournament and if they win Thursday, they will play Friday at 7 p.m. for the region championship.
