Sherwood Christian wins big in final regular season game

Sherwood Christian Academy senior Owen Henshaw (10) drives toward the basket during Saturday afternoon's game against Skipstone Academy.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY- The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles (20-5) completed their regular season schedule Saturday afternoon with a big win over Skipstone Academy of Griffin by a whopping 70-26 final. The Eagles will now host the region championship at Sherwood Thursday and Friday nights.

The Eagles jumped out to a 22-10 lead in the first quarter behind full-court pressure and kept adding to the lead throughout. Sherwood pushed the lead to 40 points in the third quarter when freshman Tripp Roberts hit three consecutive three-pointers and also hit a free throw. Everybody on the team saw action.

