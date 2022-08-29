ALBANY — It took four games Monday afternoon, but the Lady Eagles of Sherwood Christian Academy picked up a volleyball victory. They defeated the Lady Mustangs of Central Georgia Arts 25-18, 28-26, 17-25 and 25-20.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first game behind the serves of Ivy Grace Collins. Collins led the scoring in Game 1 and Hayden Walker was second for Sherwood Christian.
In Game 2, Walker nailed five serves in a row to push the Lady Eagles out to a 16-8 lead, but the Lady Mustangs slowly, but surely battled back. Tied 22-22, the Lady Eagles actually missed a serve and gave the Lady Mustangs a 23-22 lead and the two teams continued to battle for each point. Regulation tied at 25 each, but Arabella Davidson nailed the final two serves to give SCA the 28-26 win. Walker was the leading scorer with aces and kills, while Addie Hemmings was big for the Lady Eagles with defense and had the most digs.
The Lady Mustangs finally got their win in Game 3 when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead to start the game and held off the Lady Eagles to win 25-17. The Lady Eagles made the game interesting early as Davidson served several straight times for points and had four assists. Walker was again the leading scorer.
The team effort in the fourth game pushed the Lady Eagles to victory in the match with Lucy Wright as the leading scorer, a block by Alex Collins, and five digs from Collins. The final of that game was 25-20.
The Lady Eagle JV also defeated the Lady Mustangs 25-15, 20-25, 15-10.
