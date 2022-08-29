0041.jpg

Sherwood Christian's Addie Hemmings (2) returns a shot during Monday's match against Central Georgia Arts as teammates watch and get ready to help.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — It took four games Monday afternoon, but the Lady Eagles of Sherwood Christian Academy picked up a volleyball victory. They defeated the Lady Mustangs of Central Georgia Arts 25-18, 28-26, 17-25 and 25-20.

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first game behind the serves of Ivy Grace Collins. Collins led the scoring in Game 1 and Hayden Walker was second for Sherwood Christian.

