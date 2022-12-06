Sherwood Christian football players earn post-season awards

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Four of Sherwood Christian's football team members played in the GAPPS Junior/Senior football showcase last week. Pictured left to right are Williams Price (8), Hudson Carter (22), Jude Peavy (45) and Easton Enfinger (2).
ALBANY — Four members of the state champion Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles were named as All-State football team selections this week and six were chosen to compete in the GAPPS showcase all-star game.
The players who chose to accept the invitation to play in the All-Star game were William Price, Hudson Carter, Easton Enfinger and Jude Peavey.
The players named to the All-State football team were Price, Enfinger, Carter and freshman quarterback Tripp Thomas. The Eagles finished the season with an 11-1 record and a state championship in GAPPS Class AA 8-man football.