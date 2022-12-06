Sherwood Christian football players earn post-season awards

Four of Sherwood Christian's football team members played in the GAPPS Junior/Senior football showcase last week. Pictured left to right are Williams Price (8), Hudson Carter (22), Jude Peavy (45) and Easton Enfinger (2).

 Photo courtesy of Jay Flynt

ALBANY — Four members of the state champion Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles were named as All-State football team selections this week and six were chosen to compete in the GAPPS showcase all-star game.

The players who chose to accept the invitation to play in the All-Star game were William Price, Hudson Carter, Easton Enfinger and Jude Peavey.

Tags