Sherwood honors state champion football team

Sherwood Christian coach Kenny Roberts (left) hands awards to All-State quarterback Tripp Roberts, his son, during Saturday night's event at Sherwood Christian Academy. The freshman threw for more than 1500 yards this season and ran for 500 more to lead the Eagles to an 11-1 record and the state championship.

 Jay Flynt, Sherwood Christian Academy

ALBANY - Nearly 100 supporters gathered Saturday evening at Sherwood Christian Academy to celebrate the players and coaches who brought the state football championship to the school. The banquet featured a meal provided by Sherwood Church and coaches celebrated the team with awards and accolades.

 

