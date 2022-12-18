Sherwood Christian coach Kenny Roberts (left) hands awards to All-State quarterback Tripp Roberts, his son, during Saturday night's event at Sherwood Christian Academy. The freshman threw for more than 1500 yards this season and ran for 500 more to lead the Eagles to an 11-1 record and the state championship.
ALBANY - Nearly 100 supporters gathered Saturday evening at Sherwood Christian Academy to celebrate the players and coaches who brought the state football championship to the school. The banquet featured a meal provided by Sherwood Church and coaches celebrated the team with awards and accolades.
"Wow, what a great season! Everybody dreams of finishing with a state championship," said interim head coach Kenny Roberts. "It is a great tribute to these boys and all of the sacrifices for them, their parents, and our coaches. They have worked so hard since May. We started on May 9th and won the state championship on the 201st day of football. So excited for the boys that put up incredible numbers. We learned so much as a team and as individuals. These boys grew a lot and matured which will bless them in the future. It was a great night to gather to celebrate these boys and a great meal. It was a wonderful night."
The Eagles finished the season 11-1 and won the state championship over Unity Christian 40-36 when quarterback Tripp Roberts threw a short pass to senior Hudson Carter with 12 seconds remaining in the game. The win propelled the Eagles to the top of the rankings in GAPPS football - on top of all 21 schools in GAPPS that play eight-man football.
Players honored Saturday night included quarterback Tripp Roberts, a freshman who was named All-State and threw for 1500 yards and ran for more than 500 yards, All-State running back Easton Enfinger who rushed for more than 1700 yards, All-State receiver William Price who had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards, All-State senior Hudson Carter who led the team in interceptions, senior Graham Anderson who led the team on defense and Max Powers who led the team in tackles.
"On the season, what I enjoyed most was getting to play with these guys and build the relationships," Price said after the event. "Tonight, I enjoyed hearing the stories of the season and about all the hard work we put in."