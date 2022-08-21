ALBANY — Sherwood Christian Academy athletic director Jay Flynt said it was the biggest event he has seen at the school recently as cross country athletes from around south Georgia converged on the SCA campus Saturday morning for the "Sherwood Around the Cross" Invitational.
The athletes were divided by age group and gender with six different groups competing for honors.
Grace Christian Academy (Bainbridge) runner Walker Elrod won the boys varsity race, crossing the line with a time of 18 minutes 36 seconds, 30 seconds ahead of Bainbridge's Caden Godwin. Terrell Academy's JP Cannon finished fifth in the race and Sherwood's top finisher was Luke Bergrab in eighth place. Dougherty's Jayden Miller finished in ninth.
The Atkinson County boys took home the top team honors with Bainbridge in second, Grace Christian in third, and Sherwood in fourth.
Madeline Jerome of Central Georgia Arts and Athletics won the varsity girls race in a time of 24:56. Seminole County's Geisha Smith finished second and Terrell Academy's Anna Kate Miller took third. Westwood's Katelyn Bailey crossed the line in sixth place, while Terrell Academy's Jenna DeBary rounded out the top ten. Sherwood's top finisher was Rebecca NeSmith in 16th place.
The Brookwood School of Thomasville won the girl's team competition with Atkinson County second, Bainbridge in third, and Terrell Academy in fourth.
Austin Velazquez of Atkinson County won the Middle School boy's competition, with Wesley Warren of Brookwood taking second and Nathaniel Russell of Sherwood in third.
Thomasville, which had 22 boys in the middle school boys race, took first place with five runners in the top ten. Atkinson County placed second, Brookwood was third, and host Sherwood placed fourth.
Grace Jerome of Central Georgia Arts and Athletics won the girl's middle school race, followed by Ingrid Delgado of Atkinson County in second and Josie Rigdon of Crisp Academy in third. Sherwood's Jordyn Ban crossed the line in fifth and Terrell Academy's Sarah Freeman crossed in tenth.
Bainbridge won the team title for middle school girls with Crisp Academy in second and Thomasville third. Terrell Academy finished fourth.
Sherwood took the top spot in the Junior boys division and second place in the Junior girls division. Fullington Academy won the junior girls division.
Henry Wright of Sherwood won the junior boys race, one second ahead of Kaki Beach of Community Christian Academy. Sherwood's Brandon Hemmings (4th), Jordan Cleare (6th), and Tanner Mingo (7th) all finished in the top ten.
Aaliyah Hawkins of Sherwood took first place in the Junior girls division, ahead of Gabby Wiggins and Caroline Akin of Fullington Academy. Caroline Seward placed ninth for the Lady Eagles of Sherwood, but Fullington Academy took five of the top ten spots to win the team competition with Sherwood in second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.