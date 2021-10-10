ALBANY — Sherwood Christian quarterback William Price scored two third-quarter touchdowns and Stephen Taylor added a 70-yard punt return for a score in the same quarter to blow open a tight game and help the Eagles beat the Bobcats of Our Lady of Mercy 48-14 Friday in front of a large Homecoming crowd.
While the offense struggled in the first half, the Eagle defense was all over the Bobcats on just about every play the entire game. The Bobcats had a much bigger offensive line than SCA, but the Eagles were much quicker. Cameron Rollins, Hudson Carter or Simon Ray were in the backfield frequently to disrupt the Bobcat offense before it could get going.
In the second half, the Bobcats managed only one play with positive yardage until a fake punt moved them deep inside Eagle territory. But after that fake punt, the Eagles stopped the Bobcats and took over on downs. The Bobcats scored their second touchdown with just 14 seconds left in the game.
The game was tied 8-8 late in the first half before Price scored on an 11-yard run and a two-point conversion pass to Taylor in a second quarter that frustrated the Eagles and head coach Chad Evans. The Eagles had a 60-yard touchdown run by Easton Enfinger called back and another 50-yard run by Price called back because of blocking in the back penalties in that quarter. After the second call back, the Eagles fumbled and gave the Bobcats the ball near midfield. A couple of plays later the Bobcats were in the end zone with a 57-yard screen pass that tied the game. Enfinger had gotten the Eagles on the board first with a three-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, even though he had a 50-yard touchdown run called back because of a penalty.
After halftime, Evans opened the offense up quickly giving Price passing plays he used to connect with Taylor and Bill Dunwoody. The Eagles started at the 20-yard line and after two passes and one running play, Price hit Taylor on the 35-yard line with a pass and Taylor raced past the defenders into the end zone. Moments later the Eagles were celebrating in the end zone after the Eagle defense kept the Bobcats from moving and they punted. Taylor caught the punt and raced past everybody on the field for a 70-yard punt return and another touchdown.
On the next possession, the Bobcats fumbled and Sherwood recovered, giving the Eagles the ball deep in Bobcat territory at the 26. A couple of plays later, Price took the ball around the left side of the line and into the end zone for another Eagle touchdown. On the two-point conversion pass he connected with Taylor again and the Eagles led 38-8 after three.
Price added another touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 70-yard touchdown run and freshman Collyer Alderman added the last point on the extra-point kick.
Prep Football Scores, Oct. 8
Deerfield Windsor 33 Strong Rock Christian 27
Bainbridge 45 Dougherty 14
Thomas Central 36 Westover 6
Cairo 37 Monroe 0
Thomasville 42 Worth County 7
Crisp County 27 Peach County 14
Colquitt County 55 Alcovy 18
Mitchell County 34 Terrell County 28
Pelham 33 Miller County 12
Southern Prep 32 Calhoun County 26
Westwood 52 Grace Christian 20
Valwood 37 Southwest Georgia 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.