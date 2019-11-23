The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles’ basketball team improved their record to 4-0 on the season Thursday evening as they beat Citizens Christian of Adel 55-38. The Eagles were led by a trio of seniors in double figures. Grant Raven and Colin Dougherty each scored 14 while KJ Brown knocked down 10 points.
The Lady Eagles fell to Citizens 51-42 and are now 2-2 on the season. Freshman Joy Kendrick led the Lady Eagles with 17 points while Ashanti Harrison scored 10 and Natalie Brock added seven.
The Eagles will be competing in the Northside Methodist basketball tournament in Dothan this week, then host Crisp Academy on December 3 and take on Byne Baptist at Byne Christian School on December 5.