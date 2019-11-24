The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles split varsity games in McDonough Saturday night with the boys falling 78-66 while the girls brought home a 57-34 win. The Sherwood boys are now 4-1 on the season and the girls are 3-2.
In the boys’ game, senior KJ Brown knocked down five three-pointers and scored a total of 17 points for the Eagles. Grant Raven also scored 17 for the Eagles, while Colin Dougherty added 12 and Caleb Wiley put in 10.
The girls were led by Kula Raven with 15 points and 22 rebounds while Joy Kendrick added 14 points and 12 steals. Natalie Brock scored 12 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Lady Eagles and put in 11 points and recorded four steals.