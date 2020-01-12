Milner, Ga. - The Sherwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles and Eagles breezed past Rock Springs Christian Saturday evening with two big wins. The Lady Eagles improved their season record to 15-3 overall and 4-0 in the region with a 55-17 victory. The Eagles are 16-4 overall and 2-2 in the region after beating Rock Springs 89-44.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a big lead early and never trailed in the win. Four Lady Eagles put up double figures in the game. Joy Kendrick led with 17 points, while Ashanti Harrison and Kyla Raven followed with 11 each. Natalie Brock added 10 for the winners.
Sherwood senior Grant Raven poured in 26 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Eagles in an easy win over Rock Springs. Freshman Owen Henshaw added 16 and Colin Dougherty followed with 11. KJ Brown and Caleb Wiley each put in eight points.
There are only five regular season games remaining on the schedule for Sherwood Christian. They will travel to Macon for games on Tuesday against Central Fellowship and host an important region double-header against Covenant Academy of Macon Friday night in Albany. Covenant’s boys team brings a 17-2 record into the game against the Eagles and the girls are 9-7.
