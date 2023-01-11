Sherwood Christian sweeps two from Byne Christian

Byne's Jaylen Seymore (13) and Sherwood's Graham Anderson battle for a rebound during Tuesday night's game at Byne Christian School.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Sherwood Christian Eagles used their speed and their defense to win in both the girls and boys' games Tuesday night at Byne Memorial Christian School in Albany. The Lady Eagles took home a 65-29 win while the Eagles captured a 70-36 win. 

In the girl's game, the Lady Eagles built an early 13-3 lead with Sarah Fedrick and Anna Kroll controlling the paint and pulling down rebound after rebound. The Lady Saints bounced back in the first, however, and closed the gap to just 17-12 at the end of the first when Byne senior Kylee Williams hit a three-pointer from the top of the key as the buzzer sounded to end the quarter. The Lady Eagles led 29-19 at the half but really took over in the third quarter when they outscored the Lady Saints 17-3.

