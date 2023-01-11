Sherwood Christian sweeps two from Byne Christian

ALBANY - The Sherwood Christian Eagles used their speed and their defense to win in both the girls and boys' games Tuesday night at Byne Memorial Christian School in Albany. The Lady Eagles took home a 65-29 win while the Eagles captured a 70-36 win.
In the girl's game, the Lady Eagles built an early 13-3 lead with Sarah Fedrick and Anna Kroll controlling the paint and pulling down rebound after rebound. The Lady Saints bounced back in the first, however, and closed the gap to just 17-12 at the end of the first when Byne senior Kylee Williams hit a three-pointer from the top of the key as the buzzer sounded to end the quarter. The Lady Eagles led 29-19 at the half but really took over in the third quarter when they outscored the Lady Saints 17-3.
Kroll led all scorers with 24 points for the Lady Eagles, Olivia Keith followed with 11 while Fedrick and Aziah Harrison each added eight. Williams led the Lady Saints of Byne with 14 points.
The win improves Sherwood Christian's record to 7-5 on the season while the Lady Saints fell to 5-7.
The boy's game was similar. Using a trapping defense at half court, the Eagles took an early 11-4 lead after stealing the ball on consecutive trips down the court and scoring on east fast break points. The Eagles led 17-9 after the first quarter. The Eagles doubled their lead in the second quarter as Sherwood senior guard Owen Henshaw got hot and hit two threes and two other baskets to help push the lead to 35-18 going into the break. The Saints made some nice plays and long threes in the second half, but each time Henshaw and the Eagles responded and the Saints never could close the gap.
Henshaw led the Eagles with 22 points, Patrick Shayeb added 11 points and Bob Baranko put in nine. Jaylen Seymore scored 18 to lead the Saints.
The Eagles are now 11-5 on the year while the Saints fell to 10-3. Both teams will be at home in Albany Friday night. Sherwood will host Skipstone Academy from Griffin and Byne will host Peoples Baptist of McDonough.