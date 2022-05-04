The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles won the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship in team tennis on Tuesday.
The varsity boys state team included Will Moorhead (No. 1 singles), Grant Fricks (No. 2 singles), Sam Moorhead (No. 3 singles), Josh Sancinito and Smith Langstaff (No. 1 doubles) and Jude Ham and Benjamin Brooks (No. 2 doubles).
Grant Fricks, a senior, was on court at the end of the championship team event while it was tied 2-2 with Habersham School from Savannah. Fricks rallied in the second set to pull out the victory for the Eagles, who won the team match 3-2. Will and Sam Moorhead each picked up a singles victory in the finals for their team’s other two points.
On Monday, Will Moorhead won the individual state championship in the GAPPS Tournament. Fricks (singles), as well as Josh Sancinito and Smith Langstaff (doubles) received all-state recognition.
The team was also the region champion from its play on April 19 in Bainbridge. Will Moorhead won the individual region championship as well. Fricks finished third and Sam Moorhead finished fifth in singles region play, which qualified them for the state tournament. Sancinito and Langstaff were region runner-up in doubles, while and Ham and Brooks (doubles) placed fifth as both squads claimed a place in the state tournament.
Sherwood is led head coach Wes Sadler and assistant coach Amanda Moorhead.
