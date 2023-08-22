...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO
8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend of Florida
and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Sherwood Christian's Addie Hemmings gets ready to serve during Tuesday's volleyball match against Central Georgia Arts. Hemmings and the Lady Eagles of Sherwood swept three sets to win the match.
ALBANY - The Lady Eagles of Sherwood Christian Academy improved their season record to 2-1 Tuesday evening by sweeping Central Georgia Arts 25-8, 25-21, and 25-4.
"I am excited to get another region win under our belt," said Sherwood coach Brianna Collins. "Everyone showed up ready to do their jobs. We moved well as a team. We played hard and never gave up. I'm proud of their hustle and their coachability."