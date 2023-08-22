Addie Hemmings

Sherwood Christian's Addie Hemmings gets ready to serve during Tuesday's volleyball match against Central Georgia Arts. Hemmings and the Lady Eagles of Sherwood swept three sets to win the match.

 Joe Whitfield @SidelineJoeWhit

ALBANY - The Lady Eagles of Sherwood Christian Academy improved their season record to 2-1 Tuesday evening by sweeping Central Georgia Arts 25-8, 25-21, and 25-4.

"I am excited to get another region win under our belt," said Sherwood coach Brianna Collins. "Everyone showed up ready to do their jobs. We moved well as a team. We played hard and never gave up. I'm proud of their hustle and their coachability."

