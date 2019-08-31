The crosstown rivalry between two of Albany’s private schools revived as a nice crowd showed up Thursday afternoon to see Sherwood Christian’s volleyball team take on Byne Christian’s volleyball team.
The match was a solid on for both teams and the fans enjoyed the camaraderie and excitement of a hometown match, according to Sherwood’s Lisa O’Connor.
The Lady Eagles won the match in three sets: 25-14, 25-18 and 25-17. Leading the way for SCA was senior captain Maddie Evans with eight kills and five aces. The win brings the SCA to a record of 8-1. Byne fell to 3-4.
Next week SCA Volleyball is on the road to play Thomas County Central and Valwood. Saturday September 7 SCA hosts Skipstone at home. Matches are at 1,2 and 3 p.m.(MS, JV and Varsity).
The Lady Saints of Byne will tavel to Valdosta Tuesday, Sept. 10 for a match at Lighthouse Christian.