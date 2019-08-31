_DSC1598.jpg
Sherwood Christian Middle Blocker Liza Langstaff attacks the ball for the kill, while Mikalya Burnett covers the hit defensively. Byne Christian's Natalie Cave (left) jumps to block.
 Joe Whitfield

The crosstown rivalry between two of Albany’s private schools revived as a nice crowd showed up Thursday afternoon to see Sherwood Christian’s volleyball team take on Byne Christian’s volleyball team.

The match was a solid on for both teams and the fans enjoyed the camaraderie and excitement of a hometown match, according to Sherwood’s Lisa O’Connor.

The Lady Eagles won the match in three sets: 25-14, 25-18 and 25-17. Leading the way for SCA was senior captain Maddie Evans with eight kills and five aces. The win brings the SCA to a record of 8-1. Byne fell to 3-4.

Next week SCA Volleyball is on the road to play Thomas County Central and Valwood. Saturday September 7 SCA hosts Skipstone at home. Matches are at 1,2 and 3 p.m.(MS, JV and Varsity).

The Lady Saints of Byne will tavel to Valdosta Tuesday, Sept. 10 for a match at Lighthouse Christian.

