The Sherwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles opened their volleyball season this week with both junior varsity and varsity wins. The Lady Eagle JV topped Central Georgia Academy of Macon 25-15, 25-8 for the straight set victory. In varsity action the Lady Eagles also won in straight sets 25-12, 25-18, 31-29. Senior Maddie Evans led the Lady Eagles with kills.
Friday the Lady Eagles travel to Valdosta to play Highland Christian School. The first home game for Sherwood will be August 22 starting at 5 p.m. They will be playing an away game at Lee County in Leesburg Monday, August 19.