Sherwood Christian welcomes new football coach

From left: Caleb Eason, Greg Eason, and Corey Eason will lead the Sherwood Christian Academy football team into the 2023 season. Greg Eason will be the head coach while Caleb Eason will coach quarterbacks and Corey Eason will coach defensive backs for the defending state champions.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Sherwood Christian fans and players got to chat with the Eagles' new head football coach and two of his new assistants Tuesday afternoon at a meet-and-greet event at the school.  Doug Eason, the senior pastor of Central Baptist Church in Albany, has been named as the new head football coach and his two sons, Corey and Caleb, will also join the staff as football assistants.

"We are excited to have Coach Eason join Sherwood as our football coach," said headmaster Kenny Roberts who is also the coach that led the Eagles to the 2022 state football championship. "He has an incredible football acumen but more importantly he is all about building these young men."

