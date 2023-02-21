Sherwood Christian welcomes new football coach

From left: Caleb Eason, Greg Eason, and Corey Eason will lead the Sherwood Christian Academy football team into the 2023 season. Greg Eason will be the head coach while Caleb Eason will coach quarterbacks and Corey Eason will coach defensive backs for the defending state champions.
ALBANY - Sherwood Christian fans and players got to chat with the Eagles' new head football coach and two of his new assistants Tuesday afternoon at a meet-and-greet event at the school. Doug Eason, the senior pastor of Central Baptist Church in Albany, has been named as the new head football coach and his two sons, Corey and Caleb, will also join the staff as football assistants.
"We are excited to have Coach Eason join Sherwood as our football coach," said headmaster Kenny Roberts who is also the coach that led the Eagles to the 2022 state football championship. "He has an incredible football acumen but more importantly he is all about building these young men."
Eason spent four years as an assistant coach at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs, Fla. under the leadership of Coach Josh Hoekstra, Eason had the opportunity to coach in a high-caliber football program that made it to the Class 5A Final Four twice and Quarter Finals twice. Coach Eason served as an assistant coach of Team Florida in the War of the Border All-Star Game in 2018. Last year, he was a member of the coaching staff of the 7th-8th Grade team at Deerfield-Windsor School.
For the past 28 years, Eason has served in full-time ministry. His first seven years in ministry were spent serving as Student Pastor in Jacksonville, Florida. Following that, he spent 16 years in Green Cove Springs, Florida as an Associate Pastor / Student Pastor. For the past four years, he has been the Senior Pastor of Central Baptist Church in Albany. Eason has been married to his wife, Kim, for 29 years. They have two sons: Corey, who is married to Taylor, as well as Caleb, who is married to Raelye. Caleb and Raelye blessed Doug and Kim with their first granddaughter, Kinsley, this past year.