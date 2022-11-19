Sherwood Christian wins 54-12, to host state championship Friday night

Sherwood Christian's offense, led by freshman quarterback Tripp Roberts and running back Easton Enfinger racked up 515 yards on offense Friday night to give the Eagles a 54-12 victory and a chance to host the state championship Friday night in Albany.
ALBANY - The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles will host the GAPPS Class AA 8-man state championship this coming Friday night after beating Lafayette Christian (5-4) of LaGrange 54-12. The Eagles will take on Unity Christian (11-0) of Rome. Unity blasted Vidalia Heritage (8-2) 52-8 to advance.
In Albany Friday night, the Sherwood Eagles opened up a 28-6 lead in the first quarter and were never threatened. In the second half, freshman quarterback Tripp Roberts connected with Maddox Powers for a 16-yard touchdown pass that pushed the lead to 40-12, and then all-conference running back Easton Enfinger scored two more touchdowns to put the final at 54-12.
The Eagles racked up 515 total yards on offense and Enfinger finished the night with 291 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries. Roberts was 6 of 11 passing with four touchdowns and 169 yards. Senior William Price caught three of those passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, the Eagles were led by Colton Broome who wrapped up seven tackles, while Noah Butler and William Price each pulled down six.