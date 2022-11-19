Sherwood Christian wins 54-12, to host state championship Friday night

Sherwood Christian's offense, led by freshman quarterback Tripp Roberts and running back Easton Enfinger racked up 515 yards on offense Friday night to give the Eagles a 54-12 victory and a chance to host the state championship Friday night in Albany.

 Photo courtesy of Jay Flynt

ALBANY - The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles will host the GAPPS Class AA 8-man state championship this coming Friday night after beating Lafayette Christian (5-4) of LaGrange 54-12. The Eagles will take on Unity Christian (11-0) of Rome. Unity blasted Vidalia Heritage (8-2) 52-8 to advance.

 

