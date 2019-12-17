The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles showed up and showed out Tuesday night as they swept boys’ and girls’ games with big wins over Central Georgia Arts at home in Albany. The boys won 79-60 and the girls took a 43-21 victory.
Sherwood’s seniors jumped on the Mustangs early behind hot shooting from Colin Dougherty and Grant Raven. Dougherty drilled four three pointers in the first quarter as the Eagles built a 19-6 lead, but the Mustangs fought back and outscored the Eagles 8-2 over the last three minutes of the quarter to close the gap to 21-14 after one. In the second quarter Raven took over the game, stealing the ball with a pressure defense, pulling down rebounds and scoring 18 second quarter points as the Eagles built a 47-25 advantage. The Eagles stretched that lead to 66-39 after three and head coach Kenny Roberts gave his seniors the fourth quarter off and let the younger players take the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Roberts said after the game. “There are still things we need to work on, things that I see as a coach that bother me. We have to improve our defense, especially with better teams we will face later.”
Raven finished the night with 33 points and 16 rebounds in three quarters of play. Dougherty followed with 17 points – hitting five of seven from beyond the arch. He now has 39 three-pointers in 13 games. KJ Brown added nine and Owen Henshaw scored seven for the Eagles.
Cole Farmer scored 19 to lead the Mustangs.
The Lady Eagles built a 17-1 first quarter lead with a stingy defense and never trailed as they routed the Lady Mustangs. Each of the Lady Eagles saw playing time Tuesday night as they improved their season record to 9-2 on the year.
Sophomore Joy Kendrick scored 16 points and stole the ball four times to lead the Lady Eagles to the win. Kyla Raven knocked in 10 points and pulled down five rebounds while Natalie Brock scored eight and grabbed six rebounds. Audrey Skidmore added seven points.
The Eagles will host Griffin Christian Friday night with tip-off set for p.m.