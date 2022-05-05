The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles won the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools' state championship for girls track and field from April 22-23.

The Eagles, led by head coach James Byrd, got a huge performance from Ellie Jane Wright, who finished the meet as the highest scoring individual D-I woman and was awarded the High Point Earner Award.

In addition to the team winning state, the following women and men finished first in their respective events:

Anna Kroll — first in shot put (girls)

Allie Hemmings — first in 100-meter hurdles (girls)

Ellie Jane Wright — first in 100, first in 200 (girls)

Addy Hemmings — first in 300 hurdles (girls)

Ahlias Pobre — first in pole vault (boys)

