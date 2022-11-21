Sberwood Christian's big adventure: "All the pieces fell into place"

The Sherwood Christian Eagles are 10-1 and will host the GAPPS state football championship game Friday against Unity Christian of Rome. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles will play Unity Christian School of Rome Friday night for the GAPPS Class AA state championship in 8-man football.

When interim head coach Kenny Roberts took on the challenge, he had no idea this is where his team would be at the end of the season. 

