ALBANY — Friday night when the Sherwood Christian Eagles take the field in the GAPPS Class AA state championship, quarterback Tripp Roberts will be on the field to lead his team's offense. Roberts, the son of interim head coach Kenny Roberts, is a freshman playing his first season of varsity football.
The Eagles are 10-1 as they head into the state title game and the younger Roberts has earned his spot as the starting quarterback. The team doesn't throw the ball often, yet Roberts has amassed 1,341 yards passing with 20 touchdowns on fewer than 100 passes attempted in 11 games.
"I'm a little surprised by his statistics," said his dad and coach Kenny Roberts. "I am not surprised at his ability. He is a serious kid who fell in love with football at a very young age. He has done the work. He works when no one else is working."
Coach Roberts said the younger Roberts would be up at 5:30 every morning without direction to work and prepare himself to be the starting quarterback at Sherwood Christian. He's been to the famous Manning Passing Academy the previous two summers and this past summer had the opportunity to spend several afternoons with Albany State University quarterback Dionte Bonneau as well.
"I knew he was serious," said Coach Roberts. "I knew he would learn the playbook. I didn't really expect these numbers. It has been fun to watch him."
The younger Roberts is 15, a tall, thin youngster with all the tools, and has earned the respect of his teammates and his coaches.
"Tripp is a very mature kid," said fellow teammate and senior Maddox Powers. "He can throw the ball. A lot of people can throw the ball, but Tripp has his wits about him. He knows what he is doing. He has something special about him and we've seen how hard he works. I think he has a real gift."
The dream to play quarterback came very early for the younger Roberts.
"I can remember watching the Georgia football game then going outside and playing with the football for hours," Tripp said. "I grew up in a basketball family (Coach Kenny Roberts is Sherwood's head basketball coach) but I really liked football more. I knew I wanted to be a quarterback."
The younger Roberts started playing football in kindergarten but didn't play quarterback until fourth grade.
"I enjoy the leadership aspect," said Tripp. "I like being able to read the defense and being the leader that helps the other guys get to their spot."
Tripp has set some goals to play football at the college level and has planned to compete in some 7-on-7 games this coming summer as well as attend any camp he can get into to get attention from college coaches.
"We are committed to a Christian education," said the elder Roberts. "We are going to trust the Lord that Tripp will get the opportunities he wants and we will get him in any camp we can. We know that playing 8-man football can be an issue when being recruited so we are going to do what we can."
All of that is in Tripp's future, but the younger Roberts has his focus on Friday night and his team's chance to win a state championship.
"I think if we play our game and do everything we can do and do it the right way, we will come out with the win. I am confident in that," said Tripp.
Kickoff at Sherwood Christian Academy is set for 7:30 p.m. when the Eagles will face undefeated Unity Christian of Rome.