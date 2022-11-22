ALBANY — Friday night when the Sherwood Christian Eagles take the field in the GAPPS Class AA state championship, quarterback Tripp Roberts will be on the field to lead his team's offense. Roberts, the son of interim head coach Kenny Roberts, is a freshman playing his first season of varsity football.

The Eagles are 10-1 as they head into the state title game and the younger Roberts has earned his spot as the starting quarterback. The team doesn't throw the ball often, yet Roberts has amassed 1,341 yards passing with 20 touchdowns on fewer than 100 passes attempted in 11 games.

