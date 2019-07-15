The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles believe their dark days on the football field are over and are looking for a big season coming up. Head coach and athletic director Chad Evans is optimistic after the Eagles turned things around last season and finished with a 6-4 season after losing 28 games in a row.
“That was a big turning point for us,” Evans said. ”We will be looking to capitalize on that momentum. We have been building for four years now. We are ready to see that work pay off.”
Evans is entering his fifth season at the helm of the Sherwood Christian program and the eighth-grade group from his first year will be seniors.
“When I came in we had seven players come out for spring workouts,” he said. “We were depending on transfers to fill the roster, so we targeted that eighth-grade group to begin that long building process. We have definitely taken our lumps, but this year we will have seven seniors that have played four years, plus we have some solid underclassmen who are ready to capitalize on everything from last year.”
Leading the way for the Eagle offense will be quarterback Ketavion Curry who was the team’s leading rusher last season. While he is more of a running threat out of the pocket, Curry is also a strong passer, Evans said.
One of Curry’s favorite targets will be wide receiver Caleb Wiley who was one of the leading receivers from a year ago. He will also be a force on the defensive side of the ball as the strong safety. The experience Curry and the other Eagles bring to the field will give Sherwood the ability to make adjustments on the field and not depend solely on the sideline.
“He knows the offense and now he can recognize the defensive schemes,” Evans said. “He will have the ability to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage. That is not something we have done in the past, but with his experience he can do that.”
Ensuring that Curry and company have room to run or time to pass the offensive line will be led by Sherwood’s big man, John Davis. At 6’4”, 315 pounds, Davis will anchor the line to give Curry and downfield running back Zachary Davidson time to move through the defense.
“We have a really solid line of upperclassmen,” said Evans. “We are super excited about the potential that gives us. We are looking to be explosive on offense. These guys have been in the system for at least three years now, so they know where to be and what to do.”
There are going to be changes on the defensive side of the ball, but the Eagles will be counting on senior strong safety Caleb Wiley and linebacker Andrew Orr to anchor the defense. Because of his experience, Wiley will have the freedom to make adjustments he believes are needed at the line of scrimmage.
“We are changing the defense a little,” the coach said. “We will be doing a few different things on defense and it is more at a collegiate level. We will be watching to see how quickly the players are able to pick those changes up.”
While the seniors will be the major push for the Eagles, Evans said there is a strong freshman class also coming up so the success expected this season should continue. Leading the freshman group is wide receiver William Price, who also plays safety.
“I’m looking for big things out of (William) Price,” said Evans. “He is one of our strongest players and he is only a freshman.”
The coaching staff at Sherwood has not changed this season except for the addition of a special teams coach. Evans said the Eagles would be looking to add more emphasis on special teams and make that part of the game work better for Sherwood.
Evans and the Eagles have around 20 players on the roster, and the team works out three days a week now without pads. He is hoping to get to a team of 30 players to provide some depth because most of the starters play both ways.
“It’s iron man football,” the coach said. “Everybody plays both ways.”
The Eagles will open football camp at 12:01 a.m. July 24. That is the first minute allowed by the school’s athletic association. The Eagles are now part of the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools.
The Eagles will face their first opponent on Aug. 9 for a scrimmage with Southwest Georgia Academy at home. In fact, the Eagles have six home games this season. After the scrimmage, the Eagles will open the regular season at home against Aucilla Christian on Aug. 16.
See the photo gallery from Monday’s practice at albanyherald.com.