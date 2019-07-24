It was Midnight Madness Tuesday night – Wednesday morning at Sherwood Christian Academy as the Eagles of Sherwood began football practice for the 2019 season at 12:01 Wednesday morning just outside Albany. The Eagles started their annual football camp at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening and got onto the field at midnight for the first practice of the year.
“This has become kind of a tradition for us,” said Sherwood coach Chad Evans. “The kids are excited and they love this.”
About 20 players joined Wednesday morning’s practice that began with “Gladiator Games.” Each of the players go through a series of tests and those repeated throughout the camp and scored each time. The winner of the Gladiator Games gets a special “Gladiator Helmet,” Evans said.
The Eagles are staying at the school’s field house until Saturday and will work twice a day during the camp but will be busy the entire day – except for a one-hour nap. The camp will include morning practices at 7:30 a.m. and evening practices at 7:30 p.m.
“We have things for them to do all day,” he said. “I promise you we will all be tired by Saturday.”
Rising senior Caleb Wiley was on the field Wednesday morning, but not participating in workouts. Wiley is expected to lead the Eagle defense this fall and be a wide receiver threat on offense. However, he turned his ankle earlier this week and was on crutches at practice Wednesday morning.
“I don’t think it is really serious, but it’s more precautionary than anything,” Evans said. “We will probably hold him out of our scrimmage against Southwest Georgia so we can make sure he is ready for the season opener.”
The Eagles are looking to build on a 6-4 record from a year ago and hope to make some noise in the new league – the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. After a scrimmage on August 9th against Southwest Georgia Academy, the Eagles will open the regular season at home against Aucilla Christian on August 16.
A photo gallery from the midnight practice will be posted on Albanyherald.com