The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles fell short Saturday night in Macon, losing to Kings Academy 71-62 in the second round of the GAPPS (Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools) state playoffs in Macon.
The Knights of King’s Academy jumped out to an early lead and the Eagles fought back but never closed the gap completely. Trailing 38-28 at the half, the Eagles outscored the Knights 21-14 in the third quarter to close the gap to three-52-49 heading into the fourth. The Knights held on, however, and moved into the final four of the GAPSS playoffs.
The Knights were led by senior point guard KJ Brown who scored 29 points, stole the ball four times and grabbed four rebounds. Grant Raven added 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Colin Dougherty chipped in nine points with two assists. The loss ends the season for the Eagles with a 25-7 record.
However, senior three-point specialist Colin Dougherty is still competing for a spot in the national three-point contest to be held during the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta. Click on amfam.com/vote to help Colin get that final spot in the contest.
