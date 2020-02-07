The Sherwood Christian Lady Eagles will play for the region championship tonight in Macon after beating host Central Fellowship 45-43 in the region semifinals Thursday night. The boys’ team will play in the consolation game today after falling to Covenant Christian 60-55.
Joy Kendrick led the Lady Eagles with 22 points and five rebounds as Sherwood improved their record to 17-6. They will play defending state champion Covenant Academy tonight in Macon at 7 p.m.
The Lady Eagles were down by nine at the half and had split games with Central Fellowship this season, winning at home and losing in Macon. Thursday night the Lady Eagles got great leadership from Ashanti Harrison and Natalie Brock to help Sherwood take the win. Harrison scored 13 and handed out five assists while Brock pulled down 13 big rebounds and scored five points.
Covenant beat the Sherwood boys for the third time this season and will play Central Fellowship at 5:30 in the region consolation game.
Ketavion Curry led the Eagles with 18 points Thursday night, followed by Colin Dougherty with 13. Grant Raven scored 12 and pulled down 12 rebounds while KJ Brown added nine points.
The Eagles are now 23-6 on the year and will advance to the state playoffs next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.