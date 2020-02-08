The Sherwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles fell behind early and never were able to overcome defending state champion Covenant Christian, losing 39-32 in the region championship Friday night in Macon. The Lady Eagles had earned a spot in the region title game after defeating Central Fellowship Christian Thursday by a score of 45-43. Meanwhile, the Sherwood boys took third place in the region by beating Central Fellowship 92-90 in the region consolation game Friday.
Kyla Raven led the Lady Eagles with 13 points and five steals, followed by Joy Kendrick with eight points and four assists and Alex McComas with four points and five rebounds. The Lady Eagles are now 17-7 on the year.
In the boys’ game Friday Grant Raven poured in 40 points and grabbed a career high 22 rebounds to help the Eagles survive Central Fellowship. KJ Brown scored 21 points and dealt five assists, Colin Dougherty knocked in 19 and grabbed six rebounds while Caleb Wiley added 12 with nine rebounds. The Eagles are now 23-6 on the year.
The Lady Eagles will host Community Christian Monday at 5:30 at home for the first round of the state tournament. The Eagles will travel for the first round and will play Tuesday, but their opponent has not been determined yet.02
