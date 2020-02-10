The Sherwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles advanced to the Elite Eight of the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) Monday night breezing past Calvary Christian of Columbus 63-28.
The win improves Sherwood’s record to 18-7 on the year, but more importantly puts them in the state quarterfinals against Westminster Christian Academy in Macon on Friday night.
The Lady Eagles used a full court press Monday night that created all kinds of trouble for the Lady Knights of Calvary. Turnover after turnover gave Sherwood easy shots at the basket.
Sophomore Kyla Raven hit the first two shots of the game to put the Lady Eagles on the board and the rout was on. Sherwood jumped out to a 16-0 lead and then 27-5 at the end of the first quarter. Things got slightly better for the Lady Knights in the second quarter as Sherwood’s younger players hit the court and the Lady Eagles pulled back the full court pressure, but the Eagles were still out front 37-13 at the half.
The second half was much of the same as Sherwood dominated and was never threatened.
Raven led the Lady Eagles with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Joy Kendrick scored 15 and handed out six assists. Senior Ashanti Harrison added 11 points with seven steals and five assists and fellow senior Alex McComas put in nine points, pulled down 12 rebounds and stole the ball five times.
