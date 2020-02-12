The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles (25-6) advanced to the Elite Eight of the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) Tuesday night in Columbus, beating Calvary Christian 67-62.
The Eagles led early but the Knights tied the game at the half and at the end of the third quarter to go into the final period knotted at 48-48. The Eagles outscored the Knights 19-14 in the final period to take the win.
Senior point guard KJ Brown led the scoring attack for the Eagles with 23 points and five assists. Grant Raven added 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds while Colin Dougherty knocked down 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and handed out four assists. Ketavion Curry scored nine with three rebounds and Caleb Wiley followed with eight points and seven rebounds.
The Eagles will move onto the Elite Eight in Macon Saturday at 4 p.m. against The King’s Academy (21-7) of Woodstock.
