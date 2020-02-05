CalebWiley.jpg

Sherwood Christian Academy's Caleb Wiley signs his letter of intent to play college football with the Albany State Golden Rams during a ceremony at Sherwood Christian Wednesday afternoon. Wiley is the first from Sherwood to actually sign on National Signing Day in several years. He was a standout on offense and defense for the Eagles He is surrounded by family and friends including his mother Carmen Parker who is seated next to Caleb as he signs his National Letter of Intent.

 Special Photo: Sherwood Christian Academy

Sherwood Christian Academy senior Caleb Wiley is staying close to home and will play his college football for the Golden Rams of Albany State University. Wiley was a standout on both offense and defense for the Eagles this season and is currently a stater on the basketball team which is in the state playoffs.

