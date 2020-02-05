Sherwood Christian Academy senior Caleb Wiley is staying close to home and will play his college football for the Golden Rams of Albany State University. Wiley was a standout on both offense and defense for the Eagles this season and is currently a stater on the basketball team which is in the state playoffs.
