The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles opened the new year this weekend with games against Southwest Georgia Friday night and New Creations Christian Saturday afternoon and senior point guard KJ Brown had a 50-point weekend and the Eagles won Friday and lost Saturday.
The Eagles had their chances Saturday. but the New Creations Christian Crusaders edged the Eagles 60-56 Saturday afternoon, beating the Eagles for the second time this season. The Lady Eagles, on the other hand, blasted the Lady Crusaders 60-23.
Freshman guard Owen Henshaw had two late shots that both went in and then bounced out of the basket as the Eagles tried to narrow the gap with the Crusaders. New Creation was dominant on the boards, getting numerous put back shots late in the game to hold off the Eagles.
As the Eagles were trying to rally and comeback, the Crusaders’ leading scorer, Alex Rieves, was fouled and went to the line to shoot a one and one. Rieves crossed the line, however, for a lane violation and the Eagles got possession. SCA’s leading scorer, Grant Raven, drove to the lane on that possession, but the ball bounced away. After New Creations hit two free throws, Henshaw had the ball and shot a three. The ball went into the basket, bounced around the rim and went out.
The two teams had started off going back and forth with each team matching the other. The Crusaders led 14-12 after the first quarter and it looked like it would go into the half tied at 29, but New Creations’ Rieves drove through the lane with less than 10 seconds remaining and put in two points to put the Crusaders ahead at the break 31-29.
The Crusaders built a six-point lead in the third, but Colin Dougherty nailed a three-pointer to close the gap and the two teams stayed close until the Crusaders pulled out to a nine-point lead, 56-47 in the fourth. The Eagles didn’t quit, however, and scored the next seven points. Brown stole the ball and passed it to Raven who drove to the basket for two points to close the gap to 56-54 with 1:10 remaining. The Crusaders kept getting extra shots under the basket with a dominant rebound performance to keep the Eagles from taking over.
Brown had another big night for the Eagles, scoring 21 points, pulling down five rebounds and handing out six assists to lead the Eagles. Raven followed with 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Dougherty added 14 for the Eagles.
Rieves led the Crusaders with 32 points.
The loss drops the Eagles to 14-4 on the season.
In the girls’ game the Lady Eagles built a big lead early and never relented. Joy Kendrick and Ashanti Harrison each scored 16 points and doled out six assists to lead the Lady Eagles. Kyla Raven added 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Sherwood Christian.
The Lady Eagles are now 12-3 on the year.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Friday night the Eagles started off the new year with a double-header against Southwest Georgia Academy. The boys took a 68-55 win over the Warriors, while the Lady Warriors topped the Lady Eagles 38-30.
The Warriors held a three-point lead at the half, but the Eagles outscored the Warriors 23-15 in the third quarter and 16-9 in the fourth to take the win.
KJ Brown scored 25 second half points with three three-pointers to help lead the Eagles to victory. He finished with 29 overall. Colin Dougherty, Grant Raven and Owen Henshaw each scored 10 for Sherwood. Raven also pulled down 10 rebounds.
In the girls’ game, the SGA Lady Warriors used a stingy defense to keep the high-scoring Lady Eagles away from the basket and took the win 38-30.
The Lady Eagles were led by Joy Kendrick with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Kyla Raven added six points and pulled down five rebounds.
The Eagles will host Central Fellowship Christian Tuesday at Sherwood.