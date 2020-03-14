Sherwood Christian Academy senior Maddie Evans fulfilled one of her dreams earlier this week when she signed a volleyball scholarship to play volleyball at Bryan College in Tennessee.
Evans, the daughter of Sherwood Athletic Director and football coach Chad Evans and his wife Pam, has played volleyball for six years and began dreaming of playing college volleyball as a freshman. As a junior she had the opportunity to meet Bryan College coach Jessica Day during her junior year at a volleyball camp.
This past season Evans was a team captain and led Sherwood in blocks and was among the team leaders in aces and scoring. She holds the school record for blocks. She was named All-Region and All-State this year and was recognized as one of the top 25 players in the state.
She has been a student at Sherwood Christian for 15 years and will likely graduate as an honor student later this spring. She has been recognized academically on multiple occasions including honor roll and scholar athlete awards. She presently serves as secretary and treasurer of the senior class.
